Morning Report: Sean O’Malley: ‘They’d scratch that title fight before my fight’ with Petr Yan at UFC 280

Sean O’Malley intends to make a statement at UFC 280.

The promotion’s big upcoming return to Abu Dhabi will essentially feature two possibly unofficial tournaments at lightweight and bantamweight. With both divisions’ titles on the line in the last two bouts, top contenders square off on the main card leading up to them. In one of the more surprising matchups, O’Malley faces former champion, Petr Yan, as he aims for his biggest career win to date.

Since entering the octagon through Dana White’s Contender Series, “Suga” has been one of the brighter young stars at 135-pounds. His performances accompanied by his personality have led O’Malley to a near-flawless record and if worse came to worse, he wouldn’t expect the UFC to keep him off the card if things started to fall apart.

“No [they haven’t mentioned anything about being a replacement],” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel regarding the main event. “I don’t know. What if T.J. [Dillashaw] f****** stubs his toe or sits on a needle or something randomly happens? I don’t know, you never know what could happen. Maybe me and Petr will have to fight for that spot and just fight the guy next.

“They wouldn’t do that to me. They would scratch that title fight before they’d scratch my fight, if I had to guess. I’m a bigger star, dude. And that’s just a total guess, obviously, my opinions are very extreme and some people don’t like them.”

A win for O’Malley over Yan would launch him directly to the front of the top contender line. In the official UFC rankings, the 27-year-old is currently No. 10 while Yan sits at No. 1.

In his career, Yan has only tasted defeat to two men, one of which was current champion, Aljamain Sterling, in two of his last three outings. Whether or not a Yan win actually earns O’Malley a title opportunity in such a deep bantamweight division remains to be seen. What is likely, however, is that the Helena, Montana native would certainly be destined for main event status from here on out.

“I’m very close to a point where I’m not gonna be anything but a main event,” O’Malley said. “And I’m not gonna be a main event that makes a couple $100,000. I’m gonna be a main event that’s making millions.

“Some people can go main event cards and be the ‘star’ of the show and s***, but I’m still getting paid more than them. So, when I’m main event, when I’m the star of the show, I want it and I think I will be rewarded. I want them to be like, ‘Damn, this motherf****** earned this much money.’ So, I don’t want to be main eventing like some of these dorks and getting $100,000 or whatever.”

RIZIN plus Bellator once again... It’s been far too long. That rumored lightweight tournament has some seriously sick potential.

