Heck of a Morning: Has Islam Makhachev put himself in must-win situation vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 280?

Islam Makhachev is exuding extreme confidence heading into his first UFC world title fight next weekend at the highly anticipated UFC 280 event, but has his confidence put him in a must-win position ahead of his bout against Charles Oliveira?

On an all-new bonus edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers listener questions regarding Makhachev’s confident comments throughout the fight build for the vacant lightweight championship main event in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, listener questions include the UFC’s bantamweight division, the PFL’s upcoming pay-per-view and the expectations behind it, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw, Frankie Edgar’s booking with Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, MMA journalism, Alistair Overeem’s big win at Glory’s event this past weekend, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.