Frank Mir wants retirement fight on card headlined by daughter Bella

Frank Mir wishes for his final fight card to be a family affair.

The former UFC heavyweight champion announced on the Fight Night Flashbacks podcast that he has plans to book a retirement bout in 2023, specifically that it take place on an event headlined by his daughter Bella, an undefeated MMA fighter.

“Next year I’m going to go and fight again because actually I want to fight once on the same card with Bella, as my last fight,” Mir said. “She can headline the card, I can open it.”

Mir, 43, most recently competed for Bellator in October 2019, defeating Roy Nelson by unanimous decision to score a second career victory over “Big Country.” Bella has impressed in three pro bouts and is coming off back-to-back first-round submission victories. In her most recent outing this past June, the 19-year-old submitted Jessica Link via armbar and declared that she hopes to become a “a bigger icon” than her father, who has competed professionally since 2001.

Dad isn’t doubting the potential of “Lady,” going as far as to compare her to recent UFC signing Bo Nickal, a prospect widely touted as a surefire bet to wear championship gold.

“How many times is [a father and daughter fighting on the same card] going to happen in history?” Mir said. “Barring lightning striking, or a car accident, Bella’s the UFC champ, whatever league she wants to join. It’s a no-brainer. It’s like me when I look at Bo Nickal.”