Morning Report: Shane Burgos calls move to PFL ‘a no-brainer’: ‘I’m going to be making a stupid amount of money’

Shane Burgos says leaving the UFC for the PFL was an easy decision.

In August, Burgos announced the end of his free agency, revealing he had signed a deal with the PFL. It was not the first time the PFL tried to lure Burgos away from the UFC, having made him an offer in 2019. But this time the PFL was able to succeed because one top of the obviously alluring the $1 million prize for winning one of its tournaments, Burgos says he’ll also be doing quite well just from his base purse, making the choice a simple one for him.

“I’m going to be making a stupid amount of money,” Burgos told MMA Junkie. “The money was too good for me to pass up. I couldn’t say no to that money. I’ve got kids I’ve got to feed. The first time I did the free agency thing they gave me an offer, and it was a great offer the first time. In my head I was thinking, ‘I’m a UFC fighter.’ At the time I wasn’t a prize fighter. This time coming around, I’m a little bit older now. I’m 31 and I’m like, ‘I’m a prize fighter.’ That’s a prize.

“What I’m getting paid now. That’s a prize. Then on top of that you’ve got the million-dollar tournament, then on top of that you’ve got me doing the commentating gig, which is setting me up for when I’m done competing in the sport. It was a no-brainer when you laid out all the facts into a pros and cons chart.”

After Burgos signed with the PFL, Dana White admitted that losing Burgos was a mistake on the UFC’s part, and it’s easy to see why. During his nearly six year stint in the UFC, “Hurricane” amassed an 8-3 record in the promotion, earned four Fight of the Night bonuses, and established himself as one of the most exciting featherweights in the sport. Now Burgos will hope to continue building that reputation when he faces another recent PFL signee, former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes, at the PFL Championships. It’s a matchup that Burgos says he’d never thought about before, but one that guarantees that his PFL introduction will be a memorable one.

“I was surprised at first but when when I thought about it I said, ‘It kind of makes sense because this is the first PFL pay-per-view,’” Burgos said. “They want to stack the card with these fights people want to see. Who doesn’t want to see this fight? It’s his first fight at this weight class and he’s a guy that is super dangerous, super explosive. Him versus me, it’s a no-brainer why they put that on the pay-per-view card like right before the co-main event. … It’s a fight you could run 1,000 times and it will never be boring.”

The PFL Championships takes place on Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater in New York City.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

A lightweight story.

2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry ? pic.twitter.com/pyOBMo9D4O — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 8, 2022

"Calm down, daddy is coming"



Charles Oliveira is scheduled to leave Brazil for Abu Dhabi on Monday, I'm told. https://t.co/hN9zUuS6Kk pic.twitter.com/FQsGqEtXwG — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) October 9, 2022

Good to know https://t.co/bPdHJxk9Tp — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 9, 2022

And remember this, should Charles win.

Chandlers claims for title is ridiculous. Got finished in the title fight and then beat old Tony who’s 0-5 in last five.

Fight with young and hungry guys like Tsarukyan or Dober first, and we’ll see how good you are — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 8, 2022

Got him.

Call out.

Paddy does everything on social media except acknowledge me calling him out. He wants a fight even has a date but refuses to accept a good fight just give him another jobber I guess ‍♂️ — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 8, 2022

Damn. Wishing you a speedy recovering.

Thank you everyone for wishing me well. I’ve be hospitalized with diverticulitis and had a rupture in my stomach causing sepsis. Thankful to my lady who has taken care of me since I was hospitalized. She’s been a “ROCKSTAR”. For now, I need rest and time off to get better. pic.twitter.com/OKA6qkiENg — Mike Beltran (@RefMikeBeltran) October 7, 2022

Fight poster.

The official poster for Calvin Kattar Arnold Allen has dropped



Can't wait for this one pic.twitter.com/5Yyqt5cSOo — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 7, 2022

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Geoff Neal (15-4) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0); UFC Fight Night, Jan. 14.

Paul Craig (16-5-1) vs. Johnny Walker (19-7); UFC 283, Jan. 21.

