Bellator 286 video: Aaron Pico dislocates shoulder in doctor-stoppage loss to Jeremy Kennedy

Aaron Pico and his team did their best to address a serious injury in the middle of his fight at Bellator 286.

In the first round of his bout against Jeremy Kennedy on Saturday, Pico dislocated his shoulder during a flurry of strikes. The injury became even more obvious when Pico was seen attempting to pop it back into place as Kennedy worked to wrestle him to the ground.

@AaronPicoUSA trying to pop his arm back in before being taken down.#Bellator286 is LIVE on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/frUtTeHmT1 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 2, 2022

Kennedy dominated the action from there, threatening with a rear-naked choke, but Pico managed to survive and make it to the round bell. From there, the situation only became more intense as Pico’s coach Brandon Gibson worked to reset the shoulder between rounds. It wasn’t clear whether Gibson was successful, and referee Blake Grice called for the ringside physician to examine the injury.

According to the commentary team, the doctor said that Pico had “a broken clavicle.”

Pico attempted to raise his arm and demonstrate mobility, saying to the doctor, “Let me fight. This is how I feed my family.” But he could not fully raise his arm, and the decision was made to wave off the bout before the start of Round 2.

The loss ends a six-fight winning streak for Pico (10-4), while Kennedy (18-3, 1 NC) improves to 3-1 inside the Bellator cage with his second straight win.