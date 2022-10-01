‘Stay home bro’: Fighters react to Mark Zuckerberg’s private show at UFC Vegas 61

Mark Zuckerberg’s presence at UFC Vegas 61 was difficult to ignore.
The Facebook czar was omnipresent figure on Saturday at the UFC APEX, as the UFC shut down the venue to the public with the exception of Zuckerberg and his cohorts, ultimately giving them a private show headlined by Yan Xiaonan’s narrow majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern.
The situation prompted quite a stir on social media, drawing both criticism, curiosity, and amusement from many within the MMA community. See how fighters reacted to Zuckerberg’s UFC APEX takeover below.
Ilir Latifi called for a unique bonus at #UFCVegas61 pic.twitter.com/QYrdm4i6IQ— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 1, 2022
The best part about the ufc events live is the crowd going nutso like stay home bro wtf— Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) October 2, 2022
Yes, who of us hasn’t bought out an entire arena to watch athletes bludgeon themselves while we can’t be bothered to be among the unwashed masses?— Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) October 2, 2022
I’d say for most of us the lap of luxury involves buying brown mustard. https://t.co/nfxK0WhjaJ
That the UFC thinks this is a great marketing opportunity shows how out of touch they are.— Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) October 2, 2022
I’m old enough to remember when the fighters were the main draw.
Not the promoter.
And certainly not a guest at the fights. https://t.co/nfxK0WhjaJ
Mark zuckerberg was like big foot tonight— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 2, 2022
Zuckermanberg Fighting Championships— Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) October 2, 2022
Hit him with that Zuckerpunch and the crowd goes wild. #UFCVegas61— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 1, 2022
Me when a fan tells me they thought I got robbed. pic.twitter.com/srVR1Zftss— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 2, 2022
Somebody should call out Mark Zuckerberg to a fight in the @Meta verse #UFCVegas61— Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 1, 2022
October 2, 2022
Had the @Facebook team at the Apex tonight for at @UFC. What a great group of people. They really enjoyed the fights and I could tell a lot of them train based on the questions they were asking. Thank you so much for coming..— Reed Harris (@reedharrisufc) October 2, 2022
“We are living in a simulation” continues to be…happening. https://t.co/F1jYs286pR— Cody Gibson (@TheRenegade559) October 2, 2022
Dana looks like a giant next to Zuck, at least double the head size https://t.co/eQLk6Ba9h7— Funky (@Benaskren) October 2, 2022
