BKFC 30 video: Ben Rothwell demolishes Bobo O’Bannon in just 19 seconds in bare-knuckle debut

Ben Rothwell knocks out his opponent in just 19 seconds in his BKFC debut. pic.twitter.com/60N3cYloMm

Ben Rothwell didn’t waste any time in his first bare-knuckle bout.

Rothwell made his promotional debut on Saturday night, facing Bobo O’Bannon in the co-main event of BKFC 30 at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La.

Heading into the fight, Rothwell made is clear that he intended to put the heavyweight division on notice — and “The King of Kenosha” did just that, demolishing O’Bannon in just 19 seconds.

Right at the opening bell, Rothwell charged across the ring, firing combinations and O’Bannon returned fire. That turned out to be a bad choice though, as Rothwell clipped him with a right hand and then a vicious uppercut that sent O’Bannon tumbling to the canvas, where he was unable to make the 10 count.

After the fight, Rothwell again repeated his warning to the rest of the heavyweight division that he has arrived.

Check out Rothwell’s sterling debut performance above.