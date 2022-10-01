‘Draw or nah?’: Pros react to Yan Xiaonan’s narrow victory over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61

Yan Xiaonan did just enough to escape UFC Vegas 61 with a win.

The 33-year-old Chinese contender captured one of the biggest victories of her career on Saturday, eking out a majority decision over Mackenzie Dern in Saturday’s strawweight main event. Xiaonan outstruck Dern on the feet and fended off her foe’s vaunted grappling despite being stuck in dangerous spots in the second and fifth rounds. Dern nearly made a late push for a 10-8 round in the final frame — and even got it from one judge, pulling her into a 47-47 draw on that scorecard — but ultimately Xiaonan left Las Vegas victorious.

Check out how the pros reacted to Xiaonan vs. Dern below.

Not always pretty but damn Dern is persistent! — Funky (@Benaskren) October 2, 2022

Yep Dern tortured her in R2 https://t.co/uhf6r1baKD — Funky (@Benaskren) October 2, 2022

Jiu Jitsu class in the 2nd round @MackenzieDern #UFCVegas61 — Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) October 2, 2022

Seen having success with the striking. Obviously favors grappling, but can’t force it. Almost got her in trouble #UFCVegas61 — Ryan Quinn (@thecornermanmma) October 2, 2022

Tecia might kick my ass for this one ‍♀️ but I’m a fan of @MackenzieDern her ground game continues to amaze me! @ufc — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) October 2, 2022

10-8 round 5 I give it a draw! #UFCVegas61 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 2, 2022

Derns striking stinks and her wrestling is way below the level of her jiu jitsu — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) October 2, 2022

Amazing performance by these two ladies #UFCVegas61 — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 2, 2022

Amazing fight ladies! #UFCVegas61 — Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) October 2, 2022

Great fight, just gonna throw it out there that I still felt like I beat Xiaonan Yan when we fought, but she looked much improved tonight. Dern is dangerous af, great job ladies. #OnlySlightlySaltyAnge #UFCVegas61 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 2, 2022