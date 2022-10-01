UFC Vegas 61 video: Daniel Santos’ brutal knee caps wild comeback over John Castaneda

Daniel Santos showed his incredible durability before stunning John Castaneda in the second round for an unbelievable comeback win.

Santos and Castaneda closed out the preliminary portion of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 event with a wild 140-pound catchweight battle.

After getting nearly finished by Castaneda in the first, Santos weathered the storm and pushed a ferocious pace in the second. While Castaneda was still having success, he was visually being overwhelmed by Santos’ pressure and toughness, and then ate a vicious — and loud — knee from Santos that sent him crashing to the mat to end the bout.

Check out video of the wild finish below.

It was quite a way for Santos — who shared a moment with event guest Mark Zuckerberg following the performance — to get his first octagon victory after dropping his promotional debut via unanimous decision to Julio Arce at UFC 273 in April. Prior to that, “Willycat” had won back-to-back bouts to earn his opportunity to compete in the UFC.

Castaneda’s UFC record drops to 2-2 after having his two-fight stoppage win streak snapped.