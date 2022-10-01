Watch the Bellator 286 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:
Vladimir Tokov vs. Jay Jay Wilson
Keoni Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas
Cee Jay Hamilton vs. Richard Palencia
Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev
Sumiko Inaba vs. Nadine Mandiau
Dominic Clark vs. Lance Gibson
Miguel Peimbert vs. Bobby Seronio III
In the main event, Patricio Pitbull defends the featherweight title against Adam Borics.
