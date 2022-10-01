UFC Vegas 61: Joaquim Silva’s jumping knee crumbles Jesse Ronson for second-round finish

For the first time in almost four years, Joaquim Silva is in the UFC win column.

Silva took on Jesse Ronson in a lightweight preliminary bout at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 event at the UFC APEX, and ended the fight in the second round with a beautifully timed jumping knee down the middle that had Ronson badly hurt.

“Neto BJJ” pounced on Ronson with relentlessness, and after a slew of unanswered shots, referee Keith Peterson had seen enough.

Check out the video of the brutal finish below.

Joaquim Silva starts the finishing sequence with a NASTY flying knee #UFCVegas61



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/iBEBGoEx52 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 1, 2022

After a tough start to the fight, Silva nearly got the finish at the end of the first with — coincidentally enough — a jumping knee, but Ronson was saved by the horn.

With his first win since a December 2018 finish of Jared Gordon, Silva bounces back from back-to-back stoppage losses to Ricky Glenn and Nasrat Haqparast.

Ronson has now been finished in two consecutive bouts, which includes a second-round submission loss to Rafa Garcia at UFC Vegas 51 in April.