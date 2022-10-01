UFC Vegas 61 video: Brendan Allen secures upset of Krzysztof Jotko, calls out Andre Muniz for Rio

Brendan Allen is back on a roll.

The 26-year-old middleweight notched his third win in a row on Saturday at UFC Vegas 61, tapping out the always tough Krzysztof Jotko with a rear-naked choke at the 4:17 mark of the opening round.

Watch Allen’s handiwork above.

With the finish, Allen (20-5) has now won eight of his 10 octagon appearances, losing only to ranked fighters Chris Curtis and Sean Strickland.

For Jotko (24-6), the loss snaps a two-fight win streak and puts the 33-year-old veteran at 5-5 over his past 10 UFC bouts.

Following his win, Allen called to fight at the UFC’s upcoming Jan. 21 pay-per-view.

“I want to fight in Rio [at UFC 283], I would like to see Andre Muniz,” Allen said. “He’s a good jiu-jitsu guy, I feel we’re a good matchup for each other. We both like to strike a little bit, we’ve both got good jiu-jitsu. But if not, he’s my guy, I like him a lot, but ‘Fluffy’ [Anthony Hernandez], I’d like to see you there too.”