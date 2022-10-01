UFC Vegas 61 video: Guido Cannetti upsets Randy Costa in 64 seconds with no-hooks rear-naked choke

With his back against the wall, Guido Cannetti kicked off UFC Vegas 61 by likely busting several parlays.

The 42-year-old Cannetti was one of the biggest underdogs on Saturday’s event at the UFC APEX and took on exciting striker Randy Costa in the opening bout.

After some exchanges on the feet, Cannetti timed a takedown perfectly, then jumped on the back of Costa, snuck the arm under the chin, and locked in a nasty rear-naked choke — without any hooks in — at 64 seconds of the opening round.

Check out the finish in the video below.

Almost seven years into his UFC career, Cannetti is now on his first win streak inside the octagon. In his most recent appearance, “Ninja” stopped Kris Moutinho in the first round at March’s UFC Vegas 50 event, a performance that snapped a three-fight losing streak.

Costa has now been finished in three straight outings and is 2-4 in his promotional tenure since signing with the UFC at 4-0 in 2019.