Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins pulled from UFC Vegas 61, main card moves forward with five fights

A light heavyweight fight between Maxim Grishin and Philipe Lins has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61 less than an hour before the main card was scheduled to begin.

According to an announcement made during the broadcast, Lins had a medical issue that could not be cleared and he was ultimately ruled unable to compete on Saturday night. Due to the extremely last-minute notice, UFC Vegas 61 will now move forward with a five-fight main card from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

There were no further details given about why Lins was pulled, but apparently every effort was made to try and get him cleared for action. Sadly, Lins will have to wait to fight another day after his bout against Grishin was scrapped at the last minute.

With Lins vs. Grishin cancelled, the five-fight main card at UFC Vegas 61 now looks like this, with the action starting at 7 p.m. ET.

UFC Vegas 61 (main card)

MAIN EVENT: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev