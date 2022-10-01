UFC Vegas 61 live blog: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

This is the UFC Vegas 61 live blog for the pivotal strawweight main event between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan on Saturday at the UFC APEX.

Dern enters her second main event looking to build upon her split decision win over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 in April. Prior to that, the No. 6 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings dropped a unanimous decision to Marina Rodriguez in her first promotional headliner at UFC Vegas 39 nearly a year ago, which snapped a four-fight win streak.

Xiaonan finds herself in close to must-win territory as she enters her first UFC main event on the heels of back-to-back losses. In her most recent outing, the No. 7 ranked strawweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings was on the wrong end of a very close split decision to Rodriguez at UFC 272 in March. Ten months earlier, Xiaonan was dominated and finished by the current champion Carla Esparza via second-round TKO.

Check out the UFC Vegas 61 live blog below.