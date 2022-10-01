Conor McGregor erupts in furious rant at Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll cave your head in’

Conor McGregor may not be close to returning to the UFC, but he’s more than willing to start fires with retired champions, as Michael Bisping found out this past week.

Bisping recently found himself in McGregor’s crosshairs when the Irishman made a random swipe at Bisping’s acting career during an online back-and-forth with Nate Diaz.

The stray shot prompted a return Thursday on Bisping’s Believe You Me Podcast.

“I was just befuddled when I saw that,” Bisping said. “I’m like, where is this coming from? What’s all that about? I mean, God bless him. I’m actually on set in Bulgaria and we stopped for a little break, looked at my phone as you do and someone had showed me that on DMs. I wasn’t annoyed or anything, just scratching my head, going where’s that coming from out of blue? ... God bless him, he’s doing his first acting role and he’s all pumped about it.”

“What a dickhead,” chimed in Bisping’s podcast co-host Anthony Smith. “Just kind of drug you into a mess over a dust-up he got in with Nate Diaz.”

“I remember my first beer,” Bisping said. “He’s all excited, he’s had his first beer and he’s doing a big show with Jake Gyllenhaal, God bless him. Good for f****** you. Well done. Why have you got to throw s*** my way? ... Just f****** make sure you’ve got your bodyguards around you next time you want to come and talk some s***, you little f***. Jesus Christ.”

“That’s funny you say that,” Smith added, “because I thought when I saw that, like, if he didn’t have all of his bodyguards, and you and him ran into each other just somewhere out and he didn’t have 10 friends or five bodyguards or whatever, he wouldn’t dare say something like that to you. And that’s the craziest thing to me. Why be an asshole when you know no one can do anything about it because you pay $500,000 a year in security?”

The exchange between Bisping and Smith ultimately provoked a furious response from McGregor on social media Friday night, which he then deleted.

“Bisping you’ll do f*** all you little sprinter I’ll cave your head in,” McGregor said in the first of a lengthy barrage of now-deleted tweets. “S*** fighter, s*** actor. Sirius Xm head.”

“Ya’s’ll see when ya’s see me. ... Who’ll do what and who’ll need what. We will see.”

“Do you want to go to war, man, yeah? Do you want to go to f****** war? We’ll go to war with you, yeah?” McGregor added in a Twitter voice note. “Security. You little sausage of a thing. I’ll have security set you up ... when you’re in Vegas again, pal. ... Keep my name out of your f****** mouth again or any type of threatening behavior, or I’ll walk through your front door. ... You little dope. [Go] back where you belong you little clown, you little sprinter.”

McGregor is slated to make his first foray into Hollywood with an acting role alongside Gyllenhaal in a remake of Road House.

It is still unclear when or if McGregor will make his return to MMA. “The Notorious” has lost three of his four bouts over the past five years.

Bisping and Smith’s complete remarks from their podcast can be watched above.