BKFC 30 Results: Hunt vs. Henry

MMA Fighting has BKFC 30 results for the Hunt vs. Henry event at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., which will be headlined by a matchup for the vacant cruiserweight championship.

In the main event, current BKFC light heavyweight champion Lorenzo Hunt takes on Quentin Henry for the chance to capture his second title.

Hunt enters the bout on an impressive six-fight win streak, while Henry has picked up finishes in his last three promotional appearances.

The card will also feature the BKFC debut of longtime UFC heavyweight veteran Ben Rothwell as he takes on Bobo O’Bannon in the co-main event.

Check out BKFC 30 results below.

Main Card (FITE TV at 9 p.m. ET)

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Quentin Henry - vacant cruiserweight title fight

Ben Rothwell vs. Bobo O’Bannon

Brandon Shavers vs. Aaron Sutterfield

Dennis Labruzza vs. Duke Sensley

Harris Stephenson vs. Kaleb Harris

Tony Jenkins vs. Ravon Baxter

Blake Lacaze vs. Noah Cutter

Preliminary Card, 8 p.m. ET, BKFC YouTube

David Bosnick vs. Manuel Thibodeaux

Juan Torres vs. Zach Calmus