UFC Vegas 61 Results: Dern vs. Yan

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 61 results for the Dern vs. Yan fight card.
In the main event, Mackenzie Dern will square off against Yan Xiaonan in a strawweight contest. Dern has won four of her past five fights, while Yan has posted two straight losses.
Randy Brown faces Francisco Trinaldo in a welterweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 61 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan
Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo
Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones
John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos
Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik
Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson
Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brendan Allen
Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins
Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler
Guido Cannetti vs. Randy Costa
A strawweight bout between Jessica Penne and Tabatha Ricci has been cancelled due to Penne being forced to withdraw due to a non-weight cut-related illness.
