UFC Vegas 61 Results: Dern vs. Yan

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 61 results for the Dern vs. Yan fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 61 Twitter updates.

In the main event, Mackenzie Dern will square off against Yan Xiaonan in a strawweight contest. Dern has won four of her past five fights, while Yan has posted two straight losses.

Randy Brown faces Francisco Trinaldo in a welterweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 61 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos

Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brendan Allen

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler

Guido Cannetti vs. Randy Costa

A strawweight bout between Jessica Penne and Tabatha Ricci has been cancelled due to Penne being forced to withdraw due to a non-weight cut-related illness.