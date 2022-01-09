‘Minotouro’ Nogueira to box fellow UFC veteran in undercard of Whindersson Nunes vs. Acelino Freitas

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will make his return to the boxing world opposite fellow UFC veteran Leonardo Guimaraes in a 220-pound match in the co-main event of Fight Music Show, which goes down in Balneario Camburiu, Brazil, on Jan. 30, promotion CEO Mama Brito told MMA Fighting.

The event will be headlined by a 165-pound boxing clash between former WBO and WBA champion Acelino Freitas (41-2) and Brazilian YouTube sensation Whindersson Nunes (0-0). The card also features Olympic silver medalist Esquiva Falcao (29-0) facing ex-Big Brother Brasil star Yuri Fernandes (0-0) in an exhibition bout.

Nogueira hang up the MMA gloves in July 2020 following a close split decision loss to Mauricio Rua in one of the UFC shows in Abu Dhabi. “Minotouro” competed as boxer in the past, winning a bronze medal for Brazil at the 2007 Pan-American Games in Rio de Janeiro. Guimaraes fought twice in the UFC in 2016.

Brito, CEO of Fight Music Show and cousin of the Nogueiras, told MMA Fighting the event will also feature pocket shows, including popular Wesley Safadão and guitar duels. Brazilian comedian Tirulipa will be the ring announcer.

Brito said part of his decision to create FMS was the success of Paul brothers’ success in the United States and “spectacular events” in Thailand.

“Their project was nice, the return of Mike Tyson was also cool,” Brito said. “We can bring back athletes that in theory were going to retire, like Rogerio ‘Minotouro.’ And for my next event I’m already negotiating with Wanderlei Silva. I’m going after fighters that are idols of an entire generation and everybody wants to watch them fight live.”

Brito is planning three more cards for 2022, and “The Axe Murderer” could be part of the April event in a boxing match or MMA bout. “It’s up to him,” Brito said. Silva’s son, Thor Silva, was scheduled to boxe on Jan. 30 but suffered an injury in training, Brito said.

Fight Music Show will air live on pay-per-view and Brito expects “at least 200,000 buys” online. Whindersson Nunes is a massive star in Brazil with over 100 million followers on social media. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 2,200 tickets will be sold to the public.

Nunes revealed on social media in 2021 he was getting paid a million-dollar purse to box Freitas, but Brito said he’s not allowed to disclose exact figures and pay-per-view shares. The CEO said NFT will be created and part of the money will be used to help up-and-coming amateur fighters in Brazil, he said.

The boxing portion of the show also feature a match between little person, Pedrinho Moura and Dioguin. Three MMA bouts are official, including Brazilian prospects Stephanie Luciano and Pedro Machado versus Andressa Romero and Marcelo Marques, respectively. Check the complete card below.

Boxing

Whindersson Nunes vs. Acelino Freitas

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Leonardo Guimaraes

Esquiva Falcao vs. Yuri Fernandes

Pedrinho Moura vs. Dioguin

Matheus Aires vs. Igor Merlin

MMA

Stephanie Luciano vs. Andressa Romero

Pedro Machado vs. Marcelo Marques

Mario Sousa vs. Antonio Gordilho