Tyson Fury massive favorite in speculative odds for Francis Ngannou boxing match

Tyson Fury is on another level compared to Francis Ngannou according to the oddsmakers.

Odds set by BetOnline.ag have boxing’s heavyweight champion as a huge favorite in a potential boxing match with UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou. The line currently sees Fury as a -600 favorite were the bout to be made official.

Recent social media exchanges have spurred talk of a Fury-Ngannou crossover bout, with Fury proposing that Ngannou meet him in the boxing ring with both fighters wearing the smaller MMA gloves as opposed to traditional boxing gloves. Ngannou responded by suggesting that they fight under MMA rules with boxing gloves, later adding that he’d be willing to face Fury anywhere, whether it be in “a ring, an octagon or a phone booth.”

Ngannou also recently stated that his next contract with the UFC must allow for him to pursue opportunities in boxing.

It should be noted that speculative odds on BetOnline.ag also heavily favor a boxing match between Fury and Ngannou not happening in 2022, with “no” currently at -400.

Fury is coming off of a successful trilogy bout against Deontay Wilder in October. “The Gypsy King” defeated Wilder by knockout in Round 11 to improve to 2-0-1 in the series against his American rival. He remains undefeated in his 13-year career with a record of 31-0-1 (22 KOs).

Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 12 KOs) has not competed professionally in boxing, though he originally considered pursuing that sport before embarking on a successful MMA career. He won the UFC heavyweight title in March at UFC 260 with a second-round KO of Stipe Miocic. Up next for Ngannou, he is scheduled to meet interim champion Ciryl Gane in a unification bout at UFC 270 on Jan. 22 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

See the speculative odds for Fury vs. Ngannou below:

Tyson Fury -600

Francis Ngannou +400

Will Tyson Fury and Ngannou Box in 2022?

No -400

Yes +250