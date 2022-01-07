Injury forces Max Holloway out of UFC 272 title fight with Alexander Volkanovski

The trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will have to wait.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that an undisclosed injury has forced Holloway to withdraw from the targeted featherweight title fight at UFC 272 in March. ESPN was first to report Holloway’s withdrawal.

It is currently unknown whether Volkanovski will remain on the card to defend his title.

Holloway, ranked No. 2 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, lost the 145-pound title to Volkanovski at UFC 245 in December 2019. In a closely contested rematch seven months later at UFC 251, Volkanovski retained the title via split decision in the co-main event on Fight Island.

Holloway went on to put on one of the all-time great performances against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7 in January 2021, and he was victorious in one of the best fights of this past year when he defeated Yair Rodriguez in the main event of November’s UFC Vegas 42 event.

Volkanovski put on an incredible performance of his own in his lone 2021 appearance, defeating Brian Ortega via unanimous decision at UFC 266 in September. The No. 1 ranked featherweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings has won 20 straight fights, including all 10 of his octagon appearances.

MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti contributed to this report.