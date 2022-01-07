Joe Schilling, Jimmie Rivera and Sam Sicilia book fights on Triller’s Triad Combat 2 card

Triller’s Triad Combat 2 card has officially been booked for Feb. 26 at the Toyota Center in Houston with four new fights confirmed to join the lineup.

The event is headlined by former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos clashing with Kubrat Pulev, and Vitor Belfort will face Chad Dawson in a catchweight bout.

On Thursday, Triller officials announced Bellator and GLORY veteran Joe Schilling will also join the card for a fight against Armin Mrkanovic, who holds a 10-3 record with five knockouts in his boxing career. Schilling has been a mainstay of the combat sports scene for over a decade, training and working alongside a long list of notable fighters during his career.

Schilling hasn’t competed since 2019 when he suffered a knockout loss to Tony Johnson as part of the Bellator 229 card from California.

Former UFC bantamweight contender Jimmie Rivera will also compete at the Triad Combat 2 card as he faces Samuel Teah on Feb. 26. Rivera makes his first appearance since leaving the UFC following a 1-3 run in his last four fights with the promotion.

Meanwhile, Bellator and UFC veteran Sam Sicilia will take on Dakota Linger in his Triad Combat debut after he first burst on the MMA scene following a stint on The Ultimate Fighter Live season.

Finally, Claudia Zamora will meet Stephanie Ham in a five-round women’s bantamweight contest on the undercard. Zamora sports a 3-2 record in her MMA career with her most recent fight taking place under the PFL banner this past August.

Former boxing champion Shannon Briggs and ex-UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson will also return to serve as coaches to the boxing and MMA teams respectively.

Triller’s Triad Combat 2 will air live through FITE TV and via TrillerFightClub.com.

Here is the full fight card for the event: