Nasrat Haqparast vs. Bobby Green set to meet at UFC 271

Lightweights Nasrat Haqparast and Bobby Green have agreed to meet at the upcoming UFC 271 pay-per-view in Houston on Feb. 12.

Multiple sources confirmed the matchup when speaking to MMA Fighting on Thursday. The fight was initially reported by reporter Walter Salcido on Twitter.

Haqparast was originally expected to compete a week later on Feb. 19, but an injury to opponent John Makdessi forced a change to the fight. Now Haqparast will face Green instead, as he seeks to get back in the win column following a decision loss to Dan Hooker in his last outing this past September.

Prior to that setback, Haqparast had earned back-to-back wins over Rafa Garcia and Alexander Munoz.

As for Green, he will look to continue the momentum he built following arguably one of his most impressive performances to date after he demolished former UFC title contender Al Iaquinta with a first-round knockout at UFC 268.

Green is 4-2 overall in his past six fights and has also earned wins over Clay Guida and Lando Vannata.

Haqparast vs. Green joins a lineup at UFC 271 that also features middleweight champion Israel Adesanya expected to face Robert Whittaker in a rematch in the main event.

