Gregor Gillespie rips Tony Ferguson: ‘I beat the sh*t out of Mike Chandler in college, and I will f*ck you up in wrestling, too’

Gregor Gillespie might be one of the softest spoken fighters on the entire UFC roster. But that changed after he said Tony Ferguson wasn’t interested in facing him.

The former NCAA Division I champion in wrestling on Thursday accused Ferguson of declining a fight with him, also calling out Michael Chandler through his own social media channels.

“Just got word again from my manager that Tony Ferguson will not accept the fight against me,” Gillespie said. “Then I see you online, Tony, calling out f*cking Michael Chandler, saying it’s wrestling season, bro! Dude, you understand, I’m the wrestler, bro.

“I beat the sh*t out of Mike Chandler in college, and I will f*ck you up in wrestling, too. If you’re looking for the wrestler, bro, accept the fight dude.”

Gillespie has widely been considered one of the best prospects in the UFC’s lightweight division since signing with the promotion. Following the first loss of his career in a brutal knockout against Kevin Lee in 2019, Gillespie bounced back with a stunning second-round finish over Diego Ferreira, earning him “Fight of the Night” honors.

As far as his accolades in wrestling, Gillespie did best Chandler when they last met in 2009 with a 10-2 defeat of the future UFC title contender during the NCAA wrestling championships at 157 pounds. Gillespie went onto earn All-American honors for the fourth time in his collegiate career on top of his championship at 149 pounds in 2007.

Ferguson, who seeks to get back in the win column following back-to-back losses in fights against Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, recently called for the Chandler fight.

There’s My Bitch!!! @MikeChandlerMMA The Brass @danawhite @ufc Relayed Your Message Saying You Would Be Ready For Me April/June. Looks Like Your Trying To Delay That Ass-Whoopin’ I Owe Ya For Cutting In Line Kid- It’s Wrestling Season MF, Man Up- Champ pic.twitter.com/Er26dEMDx6 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 1, 2022

Now, he’s landed in Gillespie’s crosshairs.

“I need to start climbing and none of you guys seem to want to f*cking fight me,” Gillespie said. “Tony, me and you are f*cking available. We’ve been available since the same f*cking weekend apart. I fought last and then you fought the weekend after. It’s time, bro. Let’s just f*cking do it.

“Call f*cking Chandler out cause it’s wrestling season. Get the f*ck out of here, bro. I’m the wrestler.”