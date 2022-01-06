Tyson Fury proposes boxing bout vs. Francis Ngannou with MMA gloves, Ngannou welcomes fight in ring or octagon

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou have differing ideas on how their potential boxing vs. MMA match could look.

While both have made it clear they would love to compete against one another, boxing’s heavyweight king and the UFC’s undisputed heavyweight champion aren’t exactly on the same page when it comes to a rule set. On Thursday, Fury tweeted out a question, gauging interest in a fight against Ngannou in a boxing match with MMA gloves.

“Who would like to see me fight this beast boxing rules, UFC gloves?” Fury wrote, tagging the UFC, UFC President Dana White, and Ngannou in the tweet.

A little over two hours later, Ngannou responded, suggesting that they flip around the conditions.

“How about MMA rules with boxing gloves?” Ngannou wrote. “I can do you that favor.”

To which Fury replied: “You want to come into my world calling me and [Deontay Wilder] out to a boxing match? What I can guarantee you would be knocked out and also paid your highest purse to be so! So have a think.”

This isn’t the first time Fury and Ngannou have traded shots on social media. Earlier this year, Ngannou told Fury that his plan is to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones first, and then go after Fury. More recently, Ngannou stated that his next UFC contract has to allow him the possibility of competing in boxing.

Up next for Ngannou, he defends his heavyweight title against interim champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on Jan. 22 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Ngannou added that that after his fight with Gane, he’ll book a matchup with Fury under any circumstances the boxing star desires.

“After I handle business on Jan. 22 I’ll fight you under any special rule set you want,” Ngannou wrote. “In a ring, an octagon or a phone booth.”