Sinead Kavanagh vs. Leah McCourt announced for Bellator Dublin on Feb. 25

An all-Irish battle is set for Bellator Dublin.

Officials announced Thursday that Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) will fight Leah McCourt (6-1) in a featherweight bout at Bellator’s Feb. 25 event set to take place at 3Arena Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. Both women fight out of the Irish capital.

The matchup was first reported by MMA reporter Petesy Carroll.

Kavanagh is fresh off of a title shot against Cris Cyborg at Bellator 271 this past November. She entered the bout on a two-fight win streak, but lost by first-round knockout to Cyborg. Overall, Kavanagh is 4-5 inside the Bellator cage.

McCourt has won six straight fights, though a recent submission win over Janay Harding was marred by McCourt missing weight by over three pounds. She later successfully made weight for a bout at Bellator 267 in October and went on to defeat Jessica Borga by unanimous decision.

Also added to the Feb. 25 lineup is a bantamweight bout between former UFC standout Brett Johns (17-3) and Khurshed Kakhorov (8-0), plus Fabian Edwards (9-2) fights Marian Dimitrov (10-2) in a welterweight bout.

Bellator Dublin is scheduled to be headlined by middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi — currently No. 3 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — defending his title against the undefeated Austin Vanderford.

See the updated lineup below:

Main Card

Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford

Peter Queally vs. Kane Mousah

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Leah McCourt

Brian Moore (14-8) vs. Jornel Lugo

Preliminaries

Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov

Charlie Leary vs. Davy Gallon

Ciaran Clarke vs. Abou Tounkara

Fabian Edwards vs. Marian Dimitrov

Stefano Paterno vs. Luca Poclit

Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page

Junior Morgan vs. Darragh Kelly

Scott Pedersen vs. Nathan Kelly