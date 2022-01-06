UFC adds Ariane Lipski vs. JJ Aldrich to March 12 card in Las Vegas

Ariane Lipski and JJ Aldrich will collide in a flyweight contest at the UFC Fight Night card planned for March 12 in Las Vegas, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting.

The event is headlined by light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev at the UFC APEX.

Lipski (14-7) is a former KSW flyweight champion who won a decision over Mandy Bohm in her most recent octagon appearance this past September, rebounding from consecutive stoppage defeats to Antonina Shevchenko and Montana De La Rosa.

“Queen of Violence” was on a nine-fight winning streak going into her octagon debut in 2019 and so far has won three of seven in the UFC.

Aldrich (10-4), who competed in the 23rd season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2016, went 2-0 in 2021 with decisions over Cortney Casey and Vanessa Demopoulos, boosting her UFC record to 6-3.

Mike Heck contributed to this report