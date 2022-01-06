BTL Championship: Dana White vs. Jake Paul, Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz talks, UFC 272 title fights, more

Dana White and Jake Paul kicked off 2022 with a back-and-forth war of words — which is something that happened quite frequently in 2021. But what does it all mean and can any actual good come from it?

That topic will be discussed by on the finale of the Between the Links championship tournament. In addition, the title competitors will talk the potential of a fight between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz after the former interim lightweight champ recently stated he had agreed to the bout, UFC 272 looking strong with the announcement of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2, bold but not impossible predictions for this new year, and more.

Host Mike Heck will moderate the championship matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Alexander K. Lee. Show goes LIVE at 3:00 p.m. ET / Noon PT in the video above.

If you miss it live, you can listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.