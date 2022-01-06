We Got Next: Cheyanne Vlismas and Brandon Royval

Cheyanne Vlismas would love to get back inside the octagon before the summer, but she can’t say for sure if that will be a reality.

Vlismas (4:41) kicks off this week’s episode of We Got Next to recap her impressive unanimous decision win over Mallory Martin in December at UFC Vegas 44, discuss spending the new year in an undisclosed location, her roller-coaster ride throughout 2021 that included a loss in her UFC debut, a horrible bout of COVID-19, a divorce, and consecutive octagon wins that led to bonuses, why the win over Martin stuck out more than her finish of Gloria de Paula, her UFC future being unclear, and much more.

Then, UFC flyweight Brandon Royval (24:46) previews his UFC Vegas 46 matchup with Rogerio Bontorin on Jan. 15, talks about how he’s approaching his first fight of 2022 on the heels of two straight stoppage losses, learning how to fine some focus in his chaotic style, watching a ton of Sean O’Malley footage and getting motivation from it, feeling like he could fight for the flyweight title by the end of the year, and more.

