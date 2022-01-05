Montel Jackson vs. Danaa Batgerel added to UFC’s March 26 lineup

A matchup between surging UFC bantamweights is set for March.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Montel Jackson and Danaa Batgerel will take place at the UFC’s event on March 26 at a location and venue yet to be announced. Jackson’s management team Iridium Sports first revealed the booking on social media.

Jackson, a Dana White’s Contender Series veteran, will make his eighth walk to the octagon. “Quik” is 5-2 throughout his UFC career, which includes finishes of Brian Kelleher and Jesse Strader. In his most recent appearance, Jackson set a bantamweight record with four knockdowns of JP Buys in a dominant unanimous decision win at UFC Vegas 37 in September.

After dropping his promotional debut, Batgerel has been on an impressive streak of finishes. “Storm” hasn’t seen a second round in his past three bouts, compiling knockout victories over Guido Cannetti, Kevin Natividad, and Brandon Davis in less than six minutes of combined octagon time.

The UFC’s March 26 event is headlined by a matchup between former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic.