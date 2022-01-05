Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn set for UFC’s March 12 event

The UFC’s March schedule continues to come together.

A lightweight matchup between Drew Dober and Ricky Glenn is the latest addition to the fight card, which was first announced by Glenn’s management team Iridium Sports. The event will take place March 12 at a location and venue yet to be announced. Dober subsequently confirmed the booking on Instagram.

Dober will look to get back on track after going winless in 2021. The 33-year-old had a three-fight winning streak snapped by Islam Makhachev at UFC 259 when he was submitted in the third round. Dober went on to face Brad Riddell three months later at UFC 263 and was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision in the event’s “Fight of the Night.”

Glenn returned to competition after nearly three years out of action and stopped Joaquim Silva in just 37 seconds at UFC Vegas 29 this past June. “The Gladiator” would face Grant Dawson at UFC Vegas 41 in October, and after losing the first two rounds on all three judges’ scorecards, he would battle back with a dominant final round to produce a majority draw.

The UFC’s March 12 event is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev.