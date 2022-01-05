Nikolas Motta vs. Drakkar Klose targeted for April 16 UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas

Nikolas Motta will finally make his UFC debut on April 16 as he faces Drakkar Klose in a lightweight bout, multiple people with knowledge of the news told MMA Fighting. The yet-to-be-announced Fight Night card will take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Motta (12-3) is a former Cage Fury FC champion and TUF Brazil 4 contestant who made his way to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020, defeating Joseph Lowry via decision.

“Iron” had three fights cancelled throughout 2021, including matchups with Jim Miller and Damir Hadzovic. The Brazilian went 1-1 in the UFC reality show in 2015, losing only to season winner Glaico Franca.

Klose (11-2-1) hasn’t competed since March 2020, also dealing with three fight cancellations in 2021 versus Jai Herbert, Luis Pena and Jeremy Stephens.

Klose, 5-2 in the UFC, was riding a hot streak over Lando Vannata, Bobby Green and Christos Giagos before losing to Beneil Dariush.

