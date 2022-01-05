Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry now slated for UFC 270

The bantamweight bout between Raoni Barcelos and newcomer Victor Henry has a new date.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the fight will now take place at UFC 270. The event, which will serve as the promotion’s first PPV event of the year, takes place Jan. 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Barcelos and Henry were supposed to meet in a short-notice matchup at UFC Vegas 45 in December but was cancelled the day of the event after Henry tested positive for COVID-19. Previous reports stated the fight was rebooked for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 46 event but the bout never materialized for that date.

Barcelos will look to get back on track after having his nine-fight win streak snapped by Timur Valiev via majority decision at UFC Vegas 30 this past June. Prior to that, the 34-year-old picked up five octagon victories, which included wins over Chris Gutierrez, Khalid Taha, and Said Nurmagomedov.

Henry is set to make his UFC debut in his 27th professional bout. “La Mangosta” enters the bout with victories in seven of eight appearances, including wins over current UFC bantamweight Kyler Phillips and former UFC fighter Albert Morales.

UFC 270 will be headlined by a heavyweight championship bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, while Brandon Moreno defends his flyweight title against Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.