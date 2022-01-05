Rankings Show: Conor McGregor is finally out — will he ever be ranked again? Plus predicting 2022’s biggest movers

Welcome to the first Rankings Show of 2022!

Co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee ring in the new year by rummaging through the chaos left by an unforgettable run in December, anointing a new women’s pound-for-pound No. 1 atop MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings and more.

Then, the duo are joined by old friends Mike Heck and Jed Meshew to discuss Conor McGregor finally falling out of the rankings, play a round of “Ever Again?” to examine the futures of some down-on-their luck veterans, predict three names each who will either rise into the top 5 or plummet out of title contention by the end of 2022, plus much more.

Catch new episodes of the Rankings Show on the first Wednesday of every month.