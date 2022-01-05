The MMA Hour with Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis, Tommy Fury, and Artem Lobov

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Time to catch up with UFC heavyweight (and shoey professional) Tai Tuivasa for an update on his next step.

1:30 p.m.: UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis joins the show to talk about his UFC Vegas 45 knockout of Chris Daukaus and his thoughts on the upcoming title unifier between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

2 p.m.: - Boxer Tommy Fury explains what happened to take him out of his boxing match with Jake Paul and whether the fight will be rescheduled.

2:30 p.m.: Former UFC and BKFC star Artem Lobov gives us an update on what he’s been up to lately.

3 p.m.: GC looks ahead to best gambling prospects for 2022.

3:20 p.m.: I answer your questions in another round of On The Nose.

