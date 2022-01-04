Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Zarrukh Adashev pulled from UFC Vegas 46

Kleydson Rodrigues has tested positive for influenza (H3N2) and is out of the UFC Vegas 46 clash with Zarrukh Adashev, MMA Fighting has learned. Instagram user ufc_mma__tv also reported Adashev has suffered an injury.

The bout was not officially announced by the UFC, but was expected to take place at the Jan. 15 UFC event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. According to UFC.com and the promotion’s broadcast partner ESPN, the card features 11 total bouts.

Cases of H3N2, formally known as influenza A virus subtype H3N2, have increased over the past few weeks in Brazil, a country that is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Rodrigues is feeling fine despite the infection, a person close to the fighter said.

Rodrigues (7-1) signed with the UFC after winning a decision over Santo Curatolo at Dana White’s Contender Series in September. The former Jungle Fight flyweight champion scored five of his wins by way of stoppage.

Adashev (4-3) won three in a row under the Bellator banner before joining the UFC in 2020, losing to Tyson Nam and Su Mudaerji before bouncing back with a decision over Ryan Benoit this past July.

UFC Vegas 46 is headlined by a featherweight showdown between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze and airs live on ESPN+.