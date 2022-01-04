WEC free fight video: Jose Aldo mangles Uriah Faber’s leg with kicks

For the now-defunct WEC’s first and only pay-per-view, reigning featherweight champion Jose Aldo and ex-champ Urijah Faber took center stage.

Apart from the belts on display and one mention of the WEC, then the sister promotion of the UFC, the brand was removed to avoid reported contractual conflicts for parent company Zuffa. But the event didn’t need much explaining for the action it brought on the night of April 24, 2010, at the ARCO Arena (now called Sleep Train Arena) in Sacramento, Calif.

The leg kicks kept coming. Over and over, they slammed into the thigh of Faber, the former featherweight kingpin and hometown hero who hoped to dethrone the dominant Aldo. Instead, he got a lesson in his limitations as he essentially tried to fight on the one leg that wasn’t badly discolored after taking so many shots. The kicks would carry implications well beyond fight night, requiring extensive rest that Faber documented for his fans. For Aldo, it was yet another reminder of his brutal talent – and another notch on his belt.

Check out the full video of the fight above.