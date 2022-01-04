Former welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov to fight Mukhamed Berkhamov in Bellator 274 co-main event

Bellator 274 has a co-main event.
The promotion announced Tuesday that former welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) will fight Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-1) in the co-headlining bout of the Feb. 19 event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
Also announced for Bellator 274 is the previously reported welterweight main event between Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley, along with a pair of other main card bouts featuring Veta Arteaga vs. Keri Taylor-Melendez at flyweight and Said Sowma vs. Davion Franklin at heavyweight.
Koreshkov seeks a third straight win after defeating Sabah Homasi by unanimous decision in August. That outing marked Koreshkov’s return to the Bellator cage following a one-fight stint with AMC Fight Nights last February, where he defeated Adriano Rodrigues by first-round armbar. Koreshkov was on loan from Bellator, allowing him to book a fight in Russia and avoid COVID-19 travel restrictions.
This will be Berkhamov’s second appearance for Bellator. He made a successful promotional debut at Bellator 268 in October, defeating Jaleel Willis by guillotine choke submission in Round 1.
See the updated lineup for Bellator 274 below:
Main Card
Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley
Andrey Koreshkov vs. Mukhamed Berkamov
Veta Arteaga vs. Keri Taylor-Melendez
Said Sowma vs. Davion Franklin
Preliminaries
Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti
Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell
Corey Samuels vs. Justin Montalvo
