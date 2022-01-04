Former welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov to fight Mukhamed Berkhamov in Bellator 274 co-main event

Bellator 274 has a co-main event.

The promotion announced Tuesday that former welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) will fight Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-1) in the co-headlining bout of the Feb. 19 event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Also announced for Bellator 274 is the previously reported welterweight main event between Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley, along with a pair of other main card bouts featuring Veta Arteaga vs. Keri Taylor-Melendez at flyweight and Said Sowma vs. Davion Franklin at heavyweight.

Koreshkov seeks a third straight win after defeating Sabah Homasi by unanimous decision in August. That outing marked Koreshkov’s return to the Bellator cage following a one-fight stint with AMC Fight Nights last February, where he defeated Adriano Rodrigues by first-round armbar. Koreshkov was on loan from Bellator, allowing him to book a fight in Russia and avoid COVID-19 travel restrictions.

This will be Berkhamov’s second appearance for Bellator. He made a successful promotional debut at Bellator 268 in October, defeating Jaleel Willis by guillotine choke submission in Round 1.

See the updated lineup for Bellator 274 below:

Main Card

Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Mukhamed Berkamov

Veta Arteaga vs. Keri Taylor-Melendez

Said Sowma vs. Davion Franklin

Preliminaries

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti

Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne

Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell

Corey Samuels vs. Justin Montalvo

Isaiah Hokit vs. Albert Birckhead