The MMA Hour with Jake Paul, Deiveson Figueiredo, Jeremy Stephens, Paul Daley, and Randy Couture

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Jeremy Stephens discusses his 14-year UFC run, his split from the promotion, and what’s next for his career.

1:30 p.m.: UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture chats about the latest in his life, the resurgence of Xtreme Couture, and Francis Ngannou’s dispute with the UFC.

2 p.m.: UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo reflects on his UFC 270 win over Brandon Moreno, his path back to the title, and what’s next.

2:30 p.m.: GC returns to review his best bets for the combat sports weekend.

3 p.m.: Paul Daley joins the show to discuss his next step, the state of Bellator’s welterweight division, and more.

3:30 p.m.: Jake Paul returns to talk about his latest salvo at Dana White and much more.

4 p.m. NewYorkRic highlights the latest news and social happenings in MMA.

