Video: ’Minotouro’ Nogueira wins bloody decision over UFC vet Leonardo Guimaraes in return to boxing

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira defeated fellow UFC veteran Leonardo Guimaraes via decision in a return to boxing on Sunday night in the co-main event of Fight Music Show in Balneario Camboriu, Brazil, nearly two years after the legend’s MMA retirement.

The match was advertised as a professional boxing bout, but ultimately ended up being an eight-round exhibition contest. The scorecards weren’t announced.

Nogueira, who won a bronze medal in boxing at the 2007 Pan-American Games in Rio de Janeiro, connected early, while Guimaraes was active with sloppy looping punches. Nogueira’s left hand landed at will in Round 2, but then Guimaraes opened a cut over Nogueira’s left eye in the third, and the boxing match turned into a wild brawl.

Round 4 began with Guimaraes spinning as if he was going for a spinning back fist in middle of a boxing match, which isn’t legal. Guimarees then dropped his hands and began to showboat, but Nogueira continued to attack fiercely and ultimately forced a doctor to be called to check on a cut underneath Guimaraes’ left eye.

As the contest continued, Nogueira used his crisp boxing to take control of the final four rounds, while Guimaraes used a more wild and sloppy approach, which worked at times.

In the end, Nogueira won via unanimous decision.

A veteran of the Pride FC days, Nogueira walked away from MMA with a record of 23-10 in 2020. Guimaraes is still an active MMA fighter, having recently dropped his MMA record to 13-8-1 with one no-contest following a decision loss to Viktor Nemkov in December.

In the MMA portion of the show, Marco Tulio Silva finished TUF Brazil winner Glaico Franca via second-round TKO. Brazilian prospects Stephanie Luciano and Pedro Machado lost decisions to Andressa Romero and Marcelo Marques, respectively. The final MMA bout on the lineup saw Mario Sousa stop Antonio Gordillo in the opening round via TKO.