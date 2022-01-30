Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares set for May 21 UFC event

Chase Hooper will return to the octagon in May.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Hooper will face Felipe Colares at the UFC’s event on May 21, which does not have a location or venue revealed. Combate was first to report the booking.

Hooper will look to get back on track after dropping a unanimous decision to Steven Peterson at UFC 263 this past June. “The Dream” is 2-2 during his UFC run after earning a developmental contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in July 2018. The 22-year-old has octagon finishes of Peter Barrett and Daniel Teymur.

Colares will make his sixth promotional appearance and is also coming off of a loss in his most recent bout. The 27-year-old has had all five of his UFC bouts head to the judges’ scorecards, including his two wins over Domingo Pilarte and Luke Sanders. Colares last faced Chris Guiterrez at October’s UFC Vegas 39 event, where he dropped a close split decision.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.