Video: Sean Strickland provides unique tour of home ahead of UFC Vegas 47 headliner

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland decided to give MMA fans a tour of his home.

Strickland, who is set to face Jack Hermansson in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 47 fight card at the UFC APEX, decided to give folks an inside look of his living quarters — which is what you probably would expect it to be.

Check out the video tour of Strickland’s home in the video below, which also includes a peek at his gun collection:

The No. 8 ranked middleweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings enters his first 2022 bout riding an impressive five-fight winning streak. “Tarzan” returned to the 185-pound division after a two-year layoff and has earned unanimous decision wins over Jack Marshman, Krzysztof Jotko, and, in his first main event at UFC Vegas 33 this past July, Uriah Hall. The 30-year-old also earned a dominant second-round TKO win over Brendan Allen in November 2020 to pick up his second win over a two-week span.

Strickland was scheduled to face Luke Rockhold at UFC 268 before the former middleweight champion was forced to withdraw from the bout due to an injury.