Jake Paul’s team denies Khabib Nurmagomedov offered him Eagle FC contract

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his MMA promotion seem quite interested in being in the Jake Paul business.

The former UFC lightweight champion turned promoter was in attendance for Friday’s Eagle FC 44, which took place in Miami, Fla., and served as the promotion’s first event in the U.S.

Following the card, Nurmagomedov spoke with reporters and was asked about whether or not conversations with Jake Paul in regards to competing for Eagle FC were happening. According to Nurmagomedov, the ball is in their court.

“Yeah, we offered him [a contract],” Nurmagomedov said. “We offer him. Now we’re waiting for his answer. If he wants, we’re here.”

On Sunday, Paul’s team Most Valuable Promotions denied Nurmagomedov’s claims on Instagram.

“MVP has received multiple offers for Mr. Paul to enter MMA. Eagle [FC] is not one of them as of today,” the post reads.

Earlier this month, Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to let the undefeated boxer know that he would be welcome to compete for his promotion. Paul responded in the way most would expect.

по рукам. только если я буду драться с тобой первым.



deal. only if I fight you first. https://t.co/4oRAZq8Ez3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 23, 2022

“Deal. Only if I fight you first,” Paul stated.

“The Problem Child” went 3-0 inside the squared circle in 2021, picking up a knockout win over Ben Askren, along with a pair of wins — including a vicious KO in their rematch — against Tyron Woodley.