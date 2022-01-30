 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sullivan Cauley reacts to win over ‘Big Tuna’ Ben Parrish: ‘You can’t take 25 unanswered strikes’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

PHOENIX — Bellator light heavyweight Sullivan Cauley spoke about his first-round finish of fan favorite Ben “Big Tuna” Parrish at Bellator 273, which took place Saturday at Footprint Center.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...