Ryan Bader vs. Valetin Moldavsky full fight video highlights

Watch Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky full fight video highlights from Bellator 273, courtesy of the Bellator.
Bellator 273 took place Jan. 29 at Footprint Center in Phoenix Undisputed Bellator heavyweight champ Ryan Bader (28-7, 1 NC) faced off with interim champ Valentin Moldavsky (11-1) in a five-round main event. The fight aired live on Showtime. Catch more video highlights below.
@RyanBader rocks Moldavsky!— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) January 30, 2022
Watch #Bellator273 LIVE on @SHOSports https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/vKNeTYab0Y
Moldavsky gets the takedown on @RyanBader.— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) January 30, 2022
Watch #Bellator273 LIVE on @SHOSports https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/RHiZ6EhyI1
WE ENTER THE CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS!— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) January 30, 2022
Watch #Bellator273 @RyanBader vs. Moldavsky LIVE on @SHOSports https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/b8lEKn6Wy8
Sweep the leg— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) January 30, 2022
Watch #Bellator273 LIVE on @SHOSports https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/GNWrmPMdlA
.@RyanBader and Valentin Moldavsky are trading punches in the fifth and final round of the #Bellator273 main event! pic.twitter.com/E4Riwvkvl1— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) January 30, 2022
.@RyanBader will face @Kongo4Real on May 6th for a heavyweight championship bout rematch! pic.twitter.com/Dzy6bPA1HH— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) January 30, 2022
Loading comments...