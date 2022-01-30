 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ryan Bader vs. Valetin Moldavsky full fight video highlights

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
Bellator 270 weigh in Bellator MMA, Lucas Noonan

Watch Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky full fight video highlights from Bellator 273, courtesy of the Bellator.

Bellator 273 took place Jan. 29 at Footprint Center in Phoenix Undisputed Bellator heavyweight champ Ryan Bader (28-7, 1 NC) faced off with interim champ Valentin Moldavsky (11-1) in a five-round main event. The fight aired live on Showtime. Catch more video highlights below.

