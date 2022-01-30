There is no question who “The Baddest Man on the Planet” is after UFC 270.

Francis Ngannou’s gutty come-from-behind win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 takes center stage on the latest episode of the UFC’s “Fight Motion” series. Ngannou surprised many in the MMA world by defeating Gane not with his ferocious punching power, but instead by using a never-before-seen wrestling attack to claim the unanimous decision over his former MMA Factory training partner in Ngannou’s first defense of the UFC heavyweight title.

Slow-motion footage of Ngannou’s performance is highlighted above, including the champion’s monster slam of Gane in Round 3 that began to turn the tide in his favor. Also including in the latest “Fight Motion” episode are new looks at the war of attrition between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno in the night’s co-main event, Michel Pereira’s wild win over Andre Fialho, and more from 2022’s first UFC pay-per-view.

Watch full video of UFC 270’s “Fight Motion” highlights by clicking this link or the link below.