Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill added to Feb. 19 UFC Fight Night event

A previously reported matchup between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill now has a date and location set, as multiple people with knowledge of the booking tell MMA Fighting that the bout is a done deal for the Feb. 19 Fight Night show in Las Vegas.

The UFC has yet to officially announce the main event attraction for the card.

Walker (18-6) looks to rebound from a decision setback against fellow Brazilian light heavyweight Thiago Santos in October that dropped his overall UFC record to 4-3. Walker, who trains out of SBG Ireland, has scored all of his four UFC wins by way of knockout.

In addition to the bout agreement, Walker has signed a new six-fight deal with the company, MMA Fighting has learned.

Hill (9-1, 1 no contest) stopped Jimmy Crute in just 48 seconds this past December, his first bout since injuring his arm six months earlier against Paul Craig. A fellow Dana White’s Contender Series alumni, Hill won three of five since in the UFC.

Mike Heck contributed to this report