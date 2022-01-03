 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill added to Feb. 19 UFC Fight Night event

By Guilherme Cruz
/ new
Johnny Walker (right) lost a decision to Thiago Santos in his most recent UFC appearance.
Zuffa LLC

A previously reported matchup between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill now has a date and location set, as multiple people with knowledge of the booking tell MMA Fighting that the bout is a done deal for the Feb. 19 Fight Night show in Las Vegas.

The UFC has yet to officially announce the main event attraction for the card.

Walker (18-6) looks to rebound from a decision setback against fellow Brazilian light heavyweight Thiago Santos in October that dropped his overall UFC record to 4-3. Walker, who trains out of SBG Ireland, has scored all of his four UFC wins by way of knockout.

In addition to the bout agreement, Walker has signed a new six-fight deal with the company, MMA Fighting has learned.

Hill (9-1, 1 no contest) stopped Jimmy Crute in just 48 seconds this past December, his first bout since injuring his arm six months earlier against Paul Craig. A fellow Dana White’s Contender Series alumni, Hill won three of five since in the UFC.

Mike Heck contributed to this report

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...