Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres targeted for UFC event on March 12

A pair of featherweights looking to climb the UFC’s divisional ladder are targeted to compete in March.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Sodiq Yusuff and Alex Caceres is in the works for the UFC’s event on March 12 at a location and venue yet to be revealed. Caceres first mentioned the bout during an interview with The Schmo.

Verbal agreements are in place for the bout with contracts expected to be signed soon.

Yusuff will look to return to a more active schedule after only competing once in 2020 and 2021 respectively. “Super” recently suffered his first octagon loss against Arnold Allen at UFC Vegas 23 this past April, which snapped Yusuff’s six-fight win streak. Prior to that, the 28-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Andre Fili at UFC 246 in January 2020.

Caceres will enter the bout on a five-fight win streak — the longest of his professional career. “Bruce Leeroy” capped off his second straight unbeaten year with a comeback second-round submission win over Seung Woo Choi at October’s UFC Vegas 41 event. The 33-year-old’s current streak also includes victories over Kevin Croom and Chase Hooper.

The UFC’s March 12 event will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev.