Morning Report: Rafael Fiziev calls out Rafael dos Anjos: ‘Let’s find out who is the best Rafa in the UFC’

In MMA, there are plenty of reasons to fight somebody - you want to be the champion, they said something about your mom, you’re being offered you a boatload of money, or maybe you just plain don’t like them - but there’s another reason that comes up less often but is no less valid: you share the same name. Just take a look at Rafael Fiziev.

Fiziev, the 13th-ranked lightweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, is currently on a five-fight win streak in the UFC and coming off a sensational wheel kick KO over Brad Riddell in December. But despite his high ranking, Fiziev is still not the most well-known Rafael in his own division, with former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos five spots above him in the rankings. And Fiziev is hoping to do something about that. It all started when dos Anjos called out former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson for a rematch in February.

@TonyFergusonXT do you have plans for February 19? I gave @ufc green light on my end. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) January 1, 2022

Dos Anjos and Ferguson first fought back in 2016 in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America 3 Finale, with Ferguson winning a unanimous decision. After that loss, dos Anjos moved up to welterweight where he spent the next four years competing before returning to lightweight at the end of 2020 with a win over then-ranked Paul Felder. Despite his successful return to the 155 ranks though, and Ferguson’s own recent struggles in the division (he’s lost three in a row), “El Cucuy” wasn’t willing to commit to running it back with dos Anjos.

Ahhh Hahhhhhh A Fellow Chucka’ Let Me Check With My Secretary Please ‍♂️Hold..... laaaa daaaa dahhhhhh.... dahhh daaa dahhhhh. Duuuuu duuuuuuuuuuuuuuu doooooooooo -CSO- pic.twitter.com/X0yHSwmMEt — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 2, 2022

But while Ferguson wasn’t willing to give the former champion a firm response, Fiziev had no such qualms, calling for dos Anjos to pursue a new challenge instead of a rematch, and then following that up by demanding dos Anjos face him to determine who is the greatest Rafael in the game.

We all saw that fight and I already replied to ufc that I’m available for that day https://t.co/s8KgReBJMd — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) January 2, 2022

“Rafa, Rafa, Rafael. Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift, that’s why it’s called the present. Let’s find out who is the best Rafa in the UFC.”

The last time a name was front and center for a fight like this was UFC Fight Night Cowboy vs. Cowboy in 2016, featuring Donald Cerrone taking on Alex Oliveira for the title of who was the best “Cowboy” in MMA. Cerrone won that fight via first-round triangle choke.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Why Tony was non-committal with RDA.

There’s My Bitch!!! @MikeChandlerMMA The Brass @danawhite @ufc Relayed Your Message Saying You Would Be Ready For Me April/June. Looks Like Your Trying To Delay That Ass-Whoopin’ I Owe Ya For Cutting In Line Kid- It’s Wrestling Season MF, Man Up- Champ pic.twitter.com/Er26dEMDx6 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 1, 2022

Oh Tony. There’s only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect...you’re one of them. Only because of your tenure, not your stature or your current presence in the division. I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 1, 2022

Ahhh Mikey That DWP Is Wearing Off, I See Ewe -CSO- Only Need One Bell To TechFall Ya. *boop* # DontLeaveItToTheJudges # TUFShit pic.twitter.com/VAKLRTKn81 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 2, 2022

Jorge Masvidal.

Thank you to my employer for recognizing my hard work. Only took you 4 years #supernecessary https://t.co/esKKFrdE14 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 2, 2022

Jake Paul is gathering supporters.

Jake Paul shoulda been here 10years ago let’s see how this plays out — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 2, 2022

Covid.

Yes my year start : covid 2 johnny 1

I’ll record everything until I heals up and post on my YouTube channel https://t.co/3CNpduj7ia #fuckcovid #Covid_19 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/czZABEP2Hz — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) January 2, 2022

Three divisions?

Getting old.

This happens every time , I try to watch a movie . pic.twitter.com/ydjsVis91Z — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 2, 2022

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Irene Aldana (13-6) vs. Aspen Ladd (9-2); UFC 273, Apr. 9.

EXIT POLL

Poll Who would win the battle of the Rafas? Dos Anjos

Fiziev vote view results 22% Dos Anjos (52 votes)

77% Fiziev (176 votes) 228 votes total Vote Now

