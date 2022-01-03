The MMA Hour 2021 Awards

The MMA Hour is back in your life on Monday, and it will feature our annual awards show!

Watch the show live below beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

Below is the list of categories:

1. Knockout of the year

2. Submission of the year

3. Breakout fighter of the year

4. Most improved fighter of the year

5. Coach of the year

6. Event of the year

7. Crowd of the year

8. Walkout of the year

9. Promo of the year

10. Poster of the year

11. Photo of the year

12. Social media user of the year

13. Bad beat of the year

14. Betting underdog of the year

15. Lock of the year

16. Most profitable fighter of the year

17. Comeback fight of the year

18. Comeback fighter of the year

19. Upset of the year

20. Rivalry of the year

21. Story of the year

22. Feel-good moment of the year

23. Round of the year

24. Fight of the year

25. Female fighter of the year

26. Male fighter of the year

Conner Burks, New York Ric and I will announce winners (including the people’s winners of the year), and we’ll also make some predictions for 2022.

Feel free to provide your picks in the comment section below.

