The MMA Hour 2021 Awards

The MMA Hour is back in your life on Monday, and it will feature our annual awards show!
Watch the show live below beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.
Below is the list of categories:
1. Knockout of the year
2. Submission of the year
3. Breakout fighter of the year
4. Most improved fighter of the year
5. Coach of the year
6. Event of the year
7. Crowd of the year
8. Walkout of the year
9. Promo of the year
10. Poster of the year
11. Photo of the year
12. Social media user of the year
13. Bad beat of the year
14. Betting underdog of the year
15. Lock of the year
16. Most profitable fighter of the year
17. Comeback fight of the year
18. Comeback fighter of the year
19. Upset of the year
20. Rivalry of the year
21. Story of the year
22. Feel-good moment of the year
23. Round of the year
24. Fight of the year
25. Female fighter of the year
26. Male fighter of the year
Conner Burks, New York Ric and I will announce winners (including the people’s winners of the year), and we’ll also make some predictions for 2022.
Feel free to provide your picks in the comment section below.
